LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - A public works employee in Massachusetts was fatally shot while repairing potholes, officials said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Lawrence around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s office. They found a Lawrence Department of Public Works employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was not identified. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

