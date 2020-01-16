By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - A public works employee in Massachusetts was fatally shot while repairing potholes, officials said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Lawrence around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s office. They found a Lawrence Department of Public Works employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TOP STORIES
White House rips Pelosi over impeachment 'souvenir pens'
The murky impeachment process gets murkier
New York sanctuary policy forced release of suspect in shocking murder

The man was not identified. No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide