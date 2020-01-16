By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A crime suspect who allegedly fired at Rowsell police later fatally shot himself while he was the subject of a search, the Police Department said.

The man fired at least once at one or more officers who responded to a report of an aggravated assault Wednesday night at or near Roswell Mall, the department said in a statement.

The initial gunfire occurred as the man ran away from the mall and a search was then launched, the department said.

According to police, the man shot himself about a half-hour later in a residential neighborhood elsewhere in northern Roswell.

The man’s identity wasn’t released but police said he appeared to be in his 20s.

No officers were injured.

