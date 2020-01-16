The Senate approved President Trump’s rewrite of the North American trade deal Thursday, handing him a second trade victory in as many days while he fights to remain in office.

The agreement cleared easily, 89 votes to 10, just minutes before House lawmakers were to present articles of impeachment to the august chamber.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) checks off a major campaign promise that Mr. Trump made in 2016, when he railed against trade agreements that many viewed as stacked against American workers.

His deal rewrites the rules of the road for digital trade, opens new markets to farmers and steers higher wages and production to domestic auto workers.

“It was hard work, and it took way too long, but we did it — the USMCA is on its way to President Trump’s desk and final ratification,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican and chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.

The deal attracted bipartisan support on the cusp of a bruising impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer was among nine Democrats who voted against the deal. He said it didn’t do enough to address climate change.

The vote split 2020 rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont rejecting it while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota voted “yes.”

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was the only Republican to vote “no.” He’s consistently railed against the deal, saying it will not spark much economic growth and actually diminishes trade instead of promoting it.

The USMCA stiffens labor and environmental standards so American workers aren’t undercut by cheap labor in Mexico — concessions that House Democratic leaders demanded before rallying behind the deal. The House passed the deal in December, one day after voting to impeach Mr. Trump.

Canada and Mexico must ratify the USMCA before it takes effect, though stateside passage comes on the heels of a “phase-one” deal that Mr. Trump inked with China on Wednesday.

“The Senate will send this landmark agreement to the president’s desk. A big bipartisan win. And it comes the very same week as President Trump also signed phase one of his administration’s trade agreement with China,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “Quite a week of substantive accomplishments for the nation, for the president and for our international trade.”

The president is highlighting the achievements around the clock, hoping key constituencies view impeachment as a political bid to bring down a successful Republican leader.

“The farmers are really happy with the new China Trade Deal and the soon to be signed deal with Mexico and Canada, but I hope the thing they will most remember is the fact that I was able to take massive incoming Tariff money and use it to help them get through the tough times!” Mr. Trump tweeted before the vote.

Replacing the 1994 North American Trade Agreement is one of Mr. Trump’s top priorities heading into the 2020 campaign season. He’s called NAFTA “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.”

The administration finalized terms of the new deal with Mexico and Canada in late 2018, though Democrats who swept into the House majority that year sat on the draft, saying it didn’t ensure fair drug prices or protect workers and the environment.

Concessions from the administration and partner nations brought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi around to the deal, though Mr. Schumer and other Democrats couldn’t be convinced.

“Instead of advancing global climate security by outlining binding and enforceable climate commitments from all three countries, the Trump administration provides significant incentives for manufacturers to move their business and their jobs from the U.S. to Mexico, where clean air and clean water regulations are much weaker,” Mr. Schumer said.

He said Democrats should be commended for fighting for workers, “but on the greatest issue facing our planet, addressing the climate crisis, the USMCA falls far too short.”

