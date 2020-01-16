By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) - State investigators are looking into the death of a man who was being held in a Georgia jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine the death of 40-year-old Joshua D. Marshall, according to a GBI news release.

Marshall was arrested by Monroe County deputies after a domestic dispute, the release says. After arriving at the county jail, he was involved in a fight with jail employees and became unresponsive, the release says.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Marshall was pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The GBI medical examiner’s office did an autopsy.

Once the investigation and autopsy report are complete, the GBI plans to turn them over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office for review.

