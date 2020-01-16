SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man suspected of abducting an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The charges Miguel Rodriguez, 24, faces will be disclosed in court, according to a spokesman for Springfield police.

Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by state police troopers on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a motorist reported seeing a car being sought in connection to the abduction that triggered an Amber Alert, state police spokesman David Procopio said.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution although she appeared uninjured, authorities aid.

A preliminary investigation suggested the girl was forced into a blue car by a man around 1:30 p.m. after getting off the school bus.

She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science.

The Amber Alert was sparked when a resident reported seeing a girl being dragged into a car screaming.

Rodriguez did not know the child, police said.

It’s not clear if the suspect has an attorney. His father, Henry Rodriguez, told Masslive.com that his son has a history of schizophrenia and paranoia and had refused to take medication. He said he was grateful the girl was found and apologized to her family.

