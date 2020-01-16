By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 16, 2020

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - A Fairbanks woman faces legal consequences after shooting a moose that was eating from her haystack.

The woman was issued a summons for taking a moose out of season and a citation for negligently feeding game, Alaska State Troopers report.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers said the incident is a reminder that garbage, food scraps, hay and other material attractive to wildlife must be secured by landowners.

The moose was shot Wednesday, troopers said.

The 38-year-old woman living northeast of Fairbanks self-reported that she fired at the moose with a .22-caliber rifle as it was heating hay.

The moose died a short distance away. A charity salvaged the moose.

