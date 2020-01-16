Congress’ official legal branch has determined that President Trump broke the law by withholding military assistance from Ukraine after Congress approved the money — fueling Democrats’ argument that the president should be impeached for his actions.

The Government Accountability Office said the decision amounted to an “impoundment” of the funds because of a policy dispute, which is not an acceptable reason under the law for the White House to hold up money after Congress votes for it and the president signs it into law.

“The [Impoundment Control Act] does not permit deferrals for policy reasons,” the GAO said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.