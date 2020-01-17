11 U.S. service members were injured in Iran's missile attack, Pentagon reveals

Eleven U.S. service members were treated for concussion symptoms in the days after Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on an American military base in Iraq, Pentagon officials said late Thursday.

The statement from U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, is a shift from the Trump administration’s previous contention that no Americans had been injured in the attack on Al Asad Air Base.

The incident brought the U.S. and Iran to the brink of war last week and came as direct retaliation for the American airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani days earlier.

In the hours after the Al Asad attack, the president declared that “All is well,” and said that so far there had been no reports of casualties. Top military officials said the same, and Mr. Trump ultimately decided against direct military action in response to the attack.

But Pentagon officials now say that in the days after the attack, nearly a dozen service members were flown out of Iraq to U.S. medical facilities and evaluated for injuries.

“While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for Central Command, said in a statement. “As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care. In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening.”

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” Capt. Urban continued. “The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status. At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan.”

The fact that there had been no injuries seemed to play a key role in the White House’s decision-making after the attack. Mr. Trump in the past has shown a much greater willingness to strike back if an incident results in American casualties.

In fact, top White House officials this week said that attempts to “harm” U.S. personnel constitute a “red line” for Washington.

“If there are folks out there planning to kill, maim or harm Americans, that’s a red line for us and you’ve got to be very careful,” White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.