By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) - Three guards at a Mississippi prison have been arrested.

The guards, whose names have not been released, work at Yazoo County Regional Correction Facility. The three are charged with sexual battery after being accused last month of having sexual contact with two female inmates, WLBT-TV reported.

One guard is charged with three counts of sexual battery; the other two are charged with one count each.

The guards were placed on administrative leave when the investigation began. It was unknown if any of them have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

