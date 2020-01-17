The Army is pulling the plug on plans to replace the venerable M-2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle with a more up-to-date replacement that could even carry soldiers into combat by remote control.

Military officials have not confirmed the reason for cancelling the $45 billion competition for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, known as OMFV, but according to published reports, only General Dynamics provided the Army with a prototype submission.

“Based on feedback and proposals received from industry, the Army has determined it is necessary to revisit the requirements, acquisition strategy and schedule before moving forward,” Army officials said in a statement.

The Army has described the OFMV program as its “second highest modernization priority.”

“The need for this ground combat vehicle capability is real. It is imperative we get it right for our soldiers,” said Bruce Jette, the Army’s assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology.

The OMFV program is unique in that it focuses on delivering a new capability to armored vehicles while working under a significantly reduced timeline. It was apparently too much for industry, officials said.

“The Army asked for a great deal of capability on a very aggressive schedule,” Mr. Jette said. “It is clear a combination of requirements and schedule overwhelmed industry’s ability to respond within the Army’s timeline.”

The Army will revise the OMFV requirements and solicit more competitors to bid on the project.

“We are going to take what we have learned and apply it to the OMFV program to develop our path and build a healthy level of competition back into the program,” said Gen. John M. Murray, commander of Army Futures Command.

