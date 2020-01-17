NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general says a Nashua police officer was justified in using deadly force in the non-fatal shooting of a man at a home in September.

Officer John Colangelo shot 59-year-old William Case in the chest on Sept. 20. Case survived, and no one else was injured.

The attorney general’s office said Friday the shooting was a legally justified use of lethal force. A full report will be released later, but officials said police were called to the home by a report of a man brandishing a long-barreled gun in a threatening manner. Case initially refused to come out and later came to the door with the gun, which later was determined to be an air rifle, the attorney general said.

