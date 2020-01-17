By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general says a Nashua police officer was justified in using deadly force in the non-fatal shooting of a man at a home in September.

Officer John Colangelo shot 59-year-old William Case in the chest on Sept. 20. Case survived, and no one else was injured.

The attorney general’s office said Friday the shooting was a legally justified use of lethal force. A full report will be released later, but officials said police were called to the home by a report of a man brandishing a long-barreled gun in a threatening manner. Case initially refused to come out and later came to the door with the gun, which later was determined to be an air rifle, the attorney general said.

TOP STORIES
'Not a halfway house': Canadians voice second thoughts on royal residents
Trump issues new rule ensuring prayer in schools is protected
Prosecutor role puts Adam Schiff on hot seat

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide