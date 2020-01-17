Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has a slight lead over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a national Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after Tuesday’s debate.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 20% of registered Democrats and independents and Mr. Biden was at 19%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 12%, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg was at 9%, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 6%.

Support for Mr. Sanders and Mr. Bloomberg has ticked up in the last three Reuters/Ipsos polls starting in mid-December.

The online poll was taken from Jan. 15-16 and included responses from 681 Democrats and independents, including 552 registered to vote. It has a “credibility interval” of about 5 percentage points.

