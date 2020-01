Former Rep. Chris Collins was sentenced to 26 months in jail on Friday after being convicted for insider trading, according to multiple reports.

Arrested in August 2018, Mr. Collins pled guilty in October to leaking information about a pharmaceutical company and making false statements to the FBI.

The Republican from New York was one of the first members of Congress to endorse President Trump’s bid for the Oval Office in 2016. He stepped down from office on Oct. 1.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.