SALEM, Mass. (AP) - A judge has revoked the bail of a former TSA screener charged with luring teenage girls into participating in sexual acts and posing for lewd photos because he contacted one of the alleged victims on social media in an effort to get the case dropped.

Corey Chambers, 25, of Methuen, had been free on conditions, including that he have no contact with the girls.

A judge on Thursday detained Chambers for 90 days, The Salem News reported.

Chambers was arrested at Logan International Airport last July after police in Haverhill and Peabody received reports from the parents of two girls who had agreed to meet Chambers.

He offered the girls alcohol, marijuana and vape pods in exchange for letting him touch them and sending him photos, police said. He pleaded not guilty.

He was charged last month with witness intimidation after police say he contacted a 15-year-old girl on Instagram, exchanging messages in which he threatened to kill himself if the case went to trial, prosecutors said.

His lawyer, Sarah Attarchi, questioned whether the case amounts to witness intimidation, saying that the only person Chambers threatened to harm was himself.

