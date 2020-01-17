FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A man attacked a police woman who was trying to arrest him after a car crash in South Florida, officials said.

WSVN-TV reports Marcelas Jones, 29, has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

A cellphone video recorded by a witness appears to show how the suspect punches the officer as he fights her attempts to arrest him. He jumps into a boxer’s stance, raising his hands. The officer appears to deploy her stun gun, but it does not stop the suspect, who then throws her against a fence before two security guards intervene to help.

Police have not released the name of the officer, but said she suffered minor injuries.

