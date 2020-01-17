By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A Florida man has been acquitted of a felony murder charge stemming from a 2016 fatal shooting in Alabama.

A Houston County jury sided with the defense’s argument that Joseph Dozier was acting in self defense when he shot Christopher Damon Grimsley in Dothan in September 2016, The Dothan Eagle reported. A mistrial had been declared in December and the trial rescheduled for this month when one of the prosecuting attorneys became sick, court documents showed.

Dozier’s attorneys said in a statement that the shooting “was a traffic incident between family members that resulted in a death.” Prosecutors contended Dozier intentionally shot Grimsley during an argument.

Dozier was a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at the time of the shooting, the newspaper said.

