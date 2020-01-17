By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

SAKS, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities arrested a juvenile following reports that someone was near a school with a gun early Friday.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, in a statement issued on his department’s Facebook page, said his office began getting reports of a person walking on a street near Saks High School with a pistol around the time classes were beginning for the day.

That school and other ones nearby were put on lock down, and police began a search. Officers found a juvenile, and a school-based police officer recovered a weapon.

Police are trying to determine why the juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, had the weapon, Wade said.

