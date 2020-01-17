PHOENIX (AP) - No immediate arrest was made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man found in a bullet-riddled car parked in a residential neighborhood, Phoenix police said.

Police said Luc Alan Amed Treadwell was found dead in the car at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday by officers responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

According to a Police Department statement, a SUV was seen chasing the same car earlier Thursday morning and later, at about 5 a.m.., police responded to 911 calls about shots fired in the area.

However, officers didn’t spot the crime scene at that time, the statement said.

