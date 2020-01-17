By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Jurors have found a man guilty of starting a fire in a suburban Kansas City apartment in an attempt to kill two women who lived there.

The Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutor’s office says in a news release that 38-year-old Ronald Buchanan was convicted Wednesday of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated arson and one count of animal cruelty for the May 2018 fire at the Overland Park apartment.

The Kansas City Star reports that all occupants of the building escaped. One child was treated for smoke inhalation and a dog died in the fire.

TOP STORIES
11 U.S. service members were injured in Iran's missile attack, Pentagon reveals
'God-given right': Virginia Democrats set off 'Second Amendment sanctuary' spree in Florida
Muslim refugee woman announces run for Congress -- as GOP challenger to Ilhan Omar

Sentencing is set for March 12.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide