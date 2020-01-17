By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man whose wife has been missing since September 2017 has been sentenced to two years years in prison for collecting her Social Security disability benefits after her disappearance.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday that 76-year-old Lawrence Warfel also was ordered to pay nearly $11,700 in restitution.

Penny Warfel had been missing for months when she was reported missing in June 2018. Court records say Lawrence Warfel told a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy that his wife left for Florida after an argument.

The records say surveillance showed Lawrence Warfel withdrawing money at an ATM from a bank account where his wife’s Social Security benefits were being deposited. The records say he also admitted to making the withdrawals after his wife went missing.

He entered a guilty plea in the case in October.

