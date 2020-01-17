By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Muscatine woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for wire and mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa said Friday that Ashley Erin Murphy Schneider, 37, was sentenced Thursday in Davenport’s federal courthouse after pleading guilty to five counts last year. Schneider was also ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution and fines.

Schneider was a licenced insurance agent who, among other things, established fraudulent insurance policies for businesses that did not exist, investigators said. She also in 2015 set up a supplemental cancer policy for a child that paid out more than $192,000 for cancer treatment claims. It turned out that the child did not have cancer, prosecutors said.

TOP STORIES
Judge upholds Virginia governor's Capitol gun ban
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'
Football coach fired for praying gets handshake at White House

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide