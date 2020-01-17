By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his infant son, authorities said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, sought medical care for the baby on Monday, at which time he was charged with felony child abuse, news sources report.

The child died from his injuries on Thursday, and the charges were upgraded. The child’s identity was not released.

McDaniel is being held without bond in the Forsyth County jail. His online record doesn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

