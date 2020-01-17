KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a plane has slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions that also have closed schools, universities and government offices.

KMBC-TV reports that airport spokesman Joe McBride said Delta Airlines A319 was taxiing from the terminal Friday morning when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement. Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.

The closure comes after the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for parts of Missouri and Kansas. The weather service says drivers should “plan on slippery road conditions.”

Icy conditions shut down numerous schools, including the Kansas City district, the University of Missouri and the city hall in Jefferson City.

In Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

