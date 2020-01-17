By Washington Times Staff - - Friday, January 17, 2020

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday night released more information from indicted former Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas. Click on the links below to read the information.

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_HPSCI_Transmittal_Letter.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_iMessage_Excerpt_Giuliani_2019-09-30.pdf

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Judge upholds Virginia governor's Capitol gun ban
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_iMessage_Excerpt_Harvey_with_Attachment.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_January_16_2019_Interview_with_Anderson_Cooper_Transcript.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_January_16_2019_Interview_with_Anderson_Cooper_Video_Link.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_January_16_2019_Interview_with_Rachel_Maddow_Transcript.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_January_15_2019_Interview_with_Rachel_Maddow_Transcript.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_January_15_and_16_2019_Interview_with_Rachel_Maddow_Video_Links.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Parnas_Photos_Combined.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Whatsapp_Excerpts_Hyde_With_Attachments.pdf

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Whatsapp_Excerpts_Hyde_Audio.mp4

https://judiciary.house.gov/UploadedFiles/Document_Production_Lev_Parnas_January_17_2020_Whatsapp_Excerpts_Harvey_with_Attachments.pdf

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide