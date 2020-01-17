By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A $62 million repair project is in the works for the runways at Cheyenne Regional Airport.

The work will happen in phases over several years and could stretch into 2025.

The Federal Aviation Administration will contribute $39.5 million for the project and Air National Guard $18 million. The airport and Wyoming Department of Transportation will contribute $4.5 million combined.

Airport general manager Nate Banton says it would be the biggest capital investment in Cheyenne aviation history.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports plans call for finishing design work this spring and sending the project out for bid before summer.

Airport officials say the work will interrupt flights but airlines are used to such repairs.

