By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) - Lyon County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a Yerington man who allegedly threatened a neighbor before pulling a gun on the responding deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident Thursday began when the man went to the neighbor’s home and allegedly brandished a gun while threatening the neighbor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man pulled his gun on the responding deputies after ignoring commands and advancing toward the deputies.

TOP STORIES
Socialists are coming for your children
Portrait found in gallery's walls verified as missing Klimt
Trump issues new rule ensuring prayer in schools is protected

Deputies fired bean-bag rounds at the man but that he wouldn’t stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No identities were released.

The deputies and the neighbor weren’t injured.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from the sheriff’s offices of Washoe and Douglas counties.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide