Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is going all-in on New Hampshire ahead of the Feb. 11 Democratic presidential primary, won a pushup contest at a Manchester campaign event on Thursday.

“Have fun,” the combat veteran and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful told an attendee after displaying her feats of strength, according to a WMUR reporter.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden last month challenged an 83-year-old man at an Iowa event to do pushups or go running with him after the man reportedly referred to Mr. Biden’s age. Mr. Biden, 77, also suggested that they could take an IQ test.

The questioner at Ms. Gabbard’s New Hampshire event had said: “Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to pushup competitions, even if they’re in walkers … do you think you could take him?”

“My educated and informed guess would be yes,” said Ms. Gabbard, 38. “However, Joe Biden may have some superhuman pushup ability that nobody knows about. But I would take most people to a pushup challenge.”

Ms. Gabbard is currently in sixth place in New Hampshire in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

I got challenged to a fun push-up contest at my town hall yesterday! pic.twitter.com/0QfdNB9sV7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 17, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.