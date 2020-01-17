By - Associated Press - Friday, January 17, 2020

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a mixed-martial arts fighter wanted on a fraud charge who has evaded police for months.

Police in Bosque Farms, New Mexico, detained Tyler East on Thursday after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.

A bench warrant was issued for the 28-year-old in November after he failed to appear in a criminal case where prosecutors accuse him of defrauding another man of $3,000.

In December, police in Los Lunas, New Mexico, said East slapped an officer’s hand after the officer spotted him during a traffic stop.

He is facing charges of fraud, battery of a peace officer and evading arrest. It was not known if he had an attorney.

Known as Tyler “the Beast” East, the heavyweight fighter has a 15-6 record.

