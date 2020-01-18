By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 18, 2020

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - An Arkansas man has been convicted of killing the father of an Oklahoma county sheriff.

Ricky Rainwater, 45, of Fort Smith was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the September 2018 death of Larry Lane Sr. in Cherokee County.

A jury recommended life in prison for the murder conviction plus 20 years for the robbery conviction.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20. Rainwater argued that Lane had made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

Lane’s son, Larry Lane Jr., is sheriff of Sequoyah County.

