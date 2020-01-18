INDIANOLA, Iowa — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Saturday said during a campaign stop here that President Trump has been exposed as a political huckster during his first term in office.

“This carny show came through town once, and they found out there’s no pea under any one of the shells,” Mr. Biden told voters at a town hall event.

Mr. Biden has had more staying power than expected in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The 77-year-old enters the final weeks of the campaign locked in a tight battle with Sen. Benard Sanders of Vermont for the top spot here in Iowa, where voters are set to vote on Feb. 3.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also are running strong, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls.

Mr. Biden told voters here the nation must move beyond the political division and re-establish “Iowa values” in the White House.

“We have to unite the country,” he said.

Rep. Abby Finkenhauer, who flipped a GOP-held seat here in Iowa in 2018, joined Mr. Biden on the campaign trail here at Simpson College.

“You know his character you know who he is, and you know why we need him more than ever in this country,” she told voters. “We need Vice President Joe Biden in the White House.”

