By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 18, 2020

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man has been sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison in a fatal 2018 shooting.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced McArthur Risper’s sentence Friday.

The 30-year-old from Bridgeville was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy and a firearms charge in the May 11, 2018, shooting death of Corey Bailey.

TOP STORIES
Football coach fired for praying gets handshake at White House
Prince Harry, Meghan draw inspiration from Obamas, Clooneys as role models: Report
The Democrats' debate debacle

Authorities said Bailey was approached by two men who shot him multiple times before fleeing. Witnesses and an anonymous tip led to the identification of Risper.

An investigation into the second suspect is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide