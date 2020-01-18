Elijah Cummings was remembered Saturday in his hometown of Baltimore, where the mayor issued a proclamation declaring “Elijah Cummings Day” in honor of the late Maryland Democrat.

“Today, we honor the life and legacy of one of our city’s biggest champions, Elijah E. Cummings,” Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement.

“In honor of his birthday, we recognize today as Elijah E. Cummings Day in Baltimore City. Congressman Cummings was never afraid to speak out against oppression and injustices, he will be forever missed but never forgotten,” said Mr. Young.

Cummings was born in Baltimore on Jan. 18, 1951, and he spent 14 years as a member of the Maryland state legislature before spending over two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Maryland’s 7th congressional district.

He died in October at the age of 68 from longtime health problems. Days later he became the first African American lawmaker in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Young, a Democrat who assumed office in April, previously announced plans to rename a Baltimore courthouse in honor of the late congressman. He read the proclamation declaring Saturday to be Elijah Cummings Day during a ceremony Friday in which he unveiled renderings of bronze plaques that will be placed on the building at a later date.

“It is was enormous pride and with humility as mayor of this great city that I officially announce that the structure currently known as the East Courthouse building will formally become Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse and will adorn with signage bearing his name,” Mr. Young said Friday, calling the congressman “one of the strongest and most gifted crusaders for social justice.”

