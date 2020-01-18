By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - An 18-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after police say he fired shots inside a central Missouri Walmart.

The shooting happened late Friday night after an employee confronted a man, later identified by police as Jamie Anton Jackson, who was in a restricted area of the store, the Missourian reported. The employee told police he man had a gun and extended ammunition magazine and that a struggle ensued. The employee said he was able to take the magazine away from the man, but not the gun.

Police said Jackson ran to the front of the store following the fight and fired multiple shots. No one was injured. Police later found and arrested Jackson. He was being held at the Boone County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, property damage, armed criminal action and other counts.

