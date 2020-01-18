The National Archives apologized Saturday for altering an image in a display about women’s voting rights to delete nasty references to President Trump, and took down the display in order to replace it with one that fully shows the anti-Trump sentiments at the 2017 Women’s March in Washington.

The Archives said the image wasn’t part of its archival records collection, but said as the government’s official organization for preserving historic documents it shouldn’t have altered a display photo, either.

“We apologize, and will immediately start a thorough review of our exhibit policies and procedures so that this does not happen again,” the Archives said.

The photo had been part of a promotion for an exhibit “Rightfully Hers: American Woman and the Vote.”

The Washington Post reported this week that the original photo of the women’s march showed some of the signs such as “God hates Trump.” The altered image blurred out “Trump.”

