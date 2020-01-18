By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 18, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation announced that the state will get more than $700,000 in federal funding to help youth suicide prevention efforts in the state.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said the state will receive $735,844 that will go to the the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire. The funding will be used to raise awareness about youth suicide, educate the public and ensure those in crisis can get the help they need.

Pointing to data that shows suicide was the second most common cause for death among young Americans in 2017, Shaheen said the issue “demands our full attention.”

TOP STORIES
Trump says 2nd Amendment 'under very serious attack' after weapons banned at Va. Capitol
Sen. McSally not sorry for insulting CNN reporter: 'I'm a fighter pilot. I called it like it is'
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong

Hassan praised the alliance for its work in addressing mental health challenges and said she would continue working “to end the stigma attached to mental health challenges, as well as ensure that New Hampshire has the resources it needs to help families and communities affected by mental health struggles.”

Pappas, meanwhile, described youth suicide as a “mental health emergency,” adding that “we must ensure that our young people here in New Hampshire get the help and support they need.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide