By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 18, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - A police sergeant foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta’s largest malls, authorities said Saturday night.

Two suspects were arrested after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier told news outlets.

A witness who saw the robbery occurring had flagged down a police sergeant, Glazier said. The sergeant then shot one of the suspects after he refused to drop his gun, investigators said. The injured suspect was in serious but stable condition.

Even though the altercation occurred in a parking garage, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover inside the mall.

No officers were injured and the robbery victim was not seriously injured, Glazier said.

Police did not release the names of the two suspects, but said they appeared to be in their early 20s.

