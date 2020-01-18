BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore officials said Saturday they arrested one person and were looking for others after a video on social media showed a group of people assaulting a police officer as he tried to make an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that the incident began overnight when a sergeant was conducting a business check just before midnight. A person in that business became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face, Harrison said.

While the officer tried to arrest that person, several others were captured on video kicking the officer, Harrison said.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said in a statement that one person had been arrested and authorities are searching for others shown in the video. He said the officer was not seriously injured.

Harrison said he believed the officer had done nothing to provoke the assault and “should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant.”

