By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -

It turned out, however, that the “hit man” was actually an undercover detective with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said as a result Gary Hudge, 54, is charged with solicitation to commit murder.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Hudge met the detective during a drug investigation and said he wanted to hire the undercover detecive to kill his brother, 57-year-old Thomas Hudge. The two were at odds over financial issues.

TOP STORIES
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
ICE fires off subpoenas in escalating battle over New York City sanctuary policy

Investigators said Hudge provided several Michigan addresses for his brother and offered .25-caliber handgun, a bus ticket as well as the cash. It wasn’t immediately clear how much in total Hudge was willing to pay.

Hudge was arrested Thursday and was jailed on $62,000 bail. He also faces two drug charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to represent him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide