A North Carolina man remains in federal custody on firearms charges after a routine security check at a Coast Guard base in New Jersey led to the discovery of several weapons in his vehicle, including an AK-47 rifle that had been modified to fire fully automatic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey said.

Dustin Peters, 35, is expected to make his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in Camden, N.J., on the violations, which include unlawful possession of a firearm in a federal facility and interstate transport of a machine gun, federal prosecutors said.

Mr. Peters, who had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, came to the base on Jan. 9, 2020, to attend a graduation ceremony at Cape May, which is the site of the U.S. Coast Guard’s basic training program.

Security personnel found hollow point ammunition in his vehicle during the routine security check, according to local officials there.

They later found a pistol in the vehicle, a violation of New Jersey law, more ammunition, several high capacity magazines, a ballistic vest, a gas mask and a canister along with several other items. They also discovered an AK-47, authorities said.

“Peters told law enforcement agents that he purchased the AK-47 in Virginia but modified it on his own to become fully automatic,” federal prosecutors in New Jersey said.

He was initially taken into custody on state weapons charges and later arrested on the federal violations, authorities said.

Mr. Peters could get up to six years in federal prison and a $350,000 fine if convicted on both charges.

