EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 6 Ducks rolled to a 105-52 rout of California on Sunday.

Oregon (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12) was simply dominant in nearly every statistical category. The Ducks shot 60% to Cal’s 39%. Oregon had a 36-27 advantage in rebounds, and the Ducks matched their season high with 14 steals as Cal committed 22 turnovers in stark contrast to Oregon’s 8.

The Oregon starters shot 73% with Sabally finishing 10-13 from the field. Erin Boley made six of eight 3-pointers for 22 points while Ruthy Hebard added 16 points on 8-10 shooting, Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points to go with 10 assists and Minyon Moore chipped 11 points and six assists.

Jazlen Green led the Bears (8-8, 0-5) with 16 points and Sara Anastasieska added 15.

Cal was in immediate trouble against the Ducks, with six turnovers in the opening five minutes leading to an 18-7 Oregon lead. The advantage was 31-14 after one quarter behind Sabally’s 13 points as the Ducks shot 68%, with nine assists on their 13 field goals.

Sabally had 22 points by halftime as the Ducks led 57-27 while shooting 65% overall, with Sabally (8-10) and Hebard (6-8) a combned 14 for 18 from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

The Oregon lead reached 83-41 after three quarters.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Bears have lost their last four games to teams ranked in the top eight but now play five consecutive games against teams with a losing record in Pac-12 games.

Oregon: Four of Oregon’s five conference wins have been by at least 32 points, and the Ducks are 10-0 at home, with the closest of those outcomes also 32 points.

UP NEXT

California: Plays at home against Utah on Friday afternoon.

Oregon: Is home for a Friday night encounter with rival Oregon State.

