Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt surprised viewers Sunday by announcing that he was voting this week in the Democratic presidential primary — for Bernie Sanders.

The radio host and author of books like “Painting the Map Red: The Fight to Create a Permanent Republican Majority” said he planned to take advantage of Virginia’s early voting and open primary systems by casting his ballot for the Vermont socialist.

“I’m voting this week. And because it’s Virginia, I get to vote in the Democratic primary. I’m voting for Bernie Sanders,” said Mr. Hewitt on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And I think a lot of people will because he’s authentic.”

Does that mean he would support Mr. Sanders over President Trump in the 2020 general election? “No. I’m going to vote for Donald Trump,” Mr. Hewitt said.

“But I want a clear choice between the authentic, traditional socialist and all the people who just pretend to be,” he said.

Said “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd: “Oh, wow.”

Virginia is slated to hold its Democratic primary on March 3, or Super Tuesday, and any registered voters may cast ballots no matter their party registration.

