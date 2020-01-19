With the Senate impeachment trial slated to start Tuesday, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Democrats succeed in calling new witnesses, and if so, will Republicans then call Hunter Biden?

Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, said he would be “fine” with hearing from former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son, who received a high-paying post on a Ukrainian energy company’s board while his father was in the White House despite having no experience in the industry.

“Fine. We take the position that we want to hear from witnesses. I don’t know what Hunter Biden has to do with the phone call that was made,” said Mr. Brown on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He referred to President Trump’s July 25 call asking the Ukrainian president to investigate possible corruption involving the Bidens, the incident at the heart of the impeachment proceedings.

Asked by CNN’s Brianna Keilar if he was “fine with hearing from” Hunter Biden, Mr. Brown replied, “I’m fine with hearing—I mean, I’m not a lawyer. I understand both sides get to call witnesses.”

He added, “I think many Republicans think that’s a distraction. That’s what Republican senators tell me quietly.”

Unambiguously in favor of Hunter Biden appearing was Donald Trump Jr., who said he hoped Senate Republicans would press for testimony from both Bidens. Joe Biden is a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’d like to personally hear from everyone hear from Hunter Biden. I’d like to hear from Joe Biden, because frankly these are the reasons we’re even having these discussions right now,” said Donald Trump Jr. on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

At the same time, he said he worried that “weaker Republicans” would attempt to squelch the effort, in which case Mr. Trump said he would want to see a vote.

“If some of those guys don’t want to hear from the witnesses that we’d want to hear from but will hear from the others, I want to know about it because they don’t deserve to be in office,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “Hearing from everyone is totally fair.”

House Democrats have sought to call additional witnesses during the Senate trial, while Republicans have argued against it, with the stipulation that if the Democrats are allowed to introduce additional testimony, then Republicans should also be able to do so.

At the top of the Democratic wish list would be former National Security Adviser John Bolton, while Republicans are intrigued by Hunter Biden.

Would Democrats accept a Bolton-for-Biden testimony deal? Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of the 10 House impeachment managers, said it would be up to the Senate, but clearly wasn’t thrilled with the idea.

“What I will say, Chris, is that the standard that should apply is relevance as it relates to the central allegation in this case of the president pressuring the Ukrainian government for his own personal political gain,” Mr. Jeffries told Fox host Chris Matthews.

