When the history books are written about early 2020, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway predicted the focus would be on the historic trade deals and economic boom, not impeachment.

“History will not look kindly on the instigators and the investigators of this period, and will reward those beginning with President Trump who actually showed courage and boldness in transforming our economy,’ said Ms. Conway on Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

She referred the signing last week of an initial trade deal with China, as well as the Senate passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a pact sought by Mr. Trump that replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement [NAFTA].

The Senate impeachment trial begins Tuesday, but Mr. Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she said.

“[T]he American worker, American farmer, rancher, manufacturer, they’re all going to benefit from the USMCA and the China trade deal and this booming economy,” said Ms. Conway. “That’s what history will show that was going on in January 2020. We’re about one year away from his next inauguration, and he will go to Davos in the next few days and talk about the economic miracle going on in the United States.”

