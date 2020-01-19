By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi will pay $3 million for a fence to keep wild animals off the runways of a military base.

A Navy official said the state’s job-creation agency, Mississippi Development Authority, has offered a grant to pay for the barrier at Naval Air Station Meridian.

The new chain-link fence would be built inside an existing fence surrounding the base, and bottom of the new fence will be buried deep, the Meridian Star reported.

TOP STORIES
Virginia braces for unprecedented show of force by gun-rights activists
'Dead for practical purposes': Graham says Republicans lack votes to dismiss impeachment trial
Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Dorie Miller

Deer, cattle, hogs and coyotes have reached the property in recent years, and a farmer reported that a hunter killed a sow near the fence last month, said Jim Copeland, community planning and liaison officer for the base.

Pigs have a low center of gravity and can cause a plane to lose control if they are hit by the nose wheel, Copeland said.

In 1988, the pilot of an F-16 fighter jet was forced to eject after the jet struck wild pigs at Jacksonville International Airport. The pilot survived and the $16 million jet was destroyed.

Copeland said the secretary of the Navy would need to approve the MDA grant, which could happen by summer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide