FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused of setting a fire after a 16-year-old boy rescued from the burning home died.

Florissant Police say the boy died at a hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation after the fire in the St. Louis suburb.

The fire was reported in Florissant around 3 a.m. Friday. Police were unable to enter the burning home when they arrived, but firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District rescued the boy.

A man who lives on the same block where the fire happened has been charged with arson. Police said more charges will be filed against the man after the boy’s death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.