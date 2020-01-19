By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say they’re investigating after an off-duty Portland fire lieutenant was stabbed at a bar.

The lieutenant’s wife called called from the Kingston Sports Bar and Grill on Southwest Morrison Street at just after 8 p.m. Saturday to say her husband had been stabbed by a stranger.

The lieutenant, a 23-year veteran of the Portland Fire Bureau, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released at about 11 p.m. His name was not immediately released.

Portland Fire Lt. Laurent Picard said late Saturday night that the stabbing was unprovoked.

The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5 foot 6 inches (1.67 m) tall, weighing 180 pounds (81.6 kg), with a short crew cut and a small amount of facial hair. He was described as wearing black pants, a black jacket and a white glove.

