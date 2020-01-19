By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City say that for the second time in a month there was gunfire inside a northwest Oklahoma City mall.

Police said there were no serious injuries, although one person suffered a minor shrapnel wound when gunfire erupted just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the theater inside Penn Square Mall, police said.

Police Lt. Michelle Henderson said two off-duty officers working security in the mall chased the male suspect out of the mall and the man escaped.

No arrests had been announced Sunday morning.

A Dec. 19 shooting near a shoe store in the mall left one man wounded and another man in custody on an assault and battery charge.

