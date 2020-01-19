By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a suspect is in custody on suspicion of stabbing a man with a metal letter opener.

They say 36-year-old Anastacio Blanco Jr. was booked into jail Saturday on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Sunday if Blanco has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police say Blanco reportedly was acting erratically near the Biltmore Fashion Park around 3 p.m. Saturday.

He then jumped over a wall to a condo complex north of the mall, climbed a tree and reached the balcony of a condo before using a rock to force himself inside.

Police say Blanco allegedly threatened to a kill a 71-year-old man inside the residence before grabbing a letter opener and stabbing the man multiple times.

The man was also taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

His name hasn’t been released.

