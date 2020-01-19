By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The search for a suspect continued Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert at a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument broke out inside of the club between a group of individuals and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

TOP STORIES
Robert De Niro spends SAG speech on politics: 'If I have a bigger voice ... I'm going to use it'
Warehouse full of unused emergency supplies sparks uproar in Puerto Rico
50-50 chance: Trump's low approval ratings bedevil campaign despite good economy

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was male.

McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide